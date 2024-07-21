6 killed in 2 road accidents; 4 kids among 6 injured

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, July 21: Two tragic road accidents claimed lives of six persons as three members of family died when their vehicle rolled down in deep gorge near Jyotipuram in Reasi district while three others, including a father-son duo, were killed in accident near Nowshera in Rajouri district today.

Reports said that an elderly woman along with her young son and daughter were killed when their car, Mahindra Bolero, bearing registration number JK 20 6673, fell into deep gorge near Bidda on the Reasi Damtop Road, this afternoon around 3:30 pm.

The trio reportedly died on the spot while 3- year old daughter of deceased young woman was critically injured in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Singh, son of Suneet Singh, resident of Sai Lanjan, Panchayat Dharan, district Reasi; his mother Sunita Devi (Guddi) and his sister Toshi Devi (Shoba).

The injured three years old child, daughter of Toshi Devi, was taken to District Hospital Reasi for treatment and later referred to GMC Hospital Jammu in view of her serious condition.

The victims were traveling towards Reasi when the vehicle slipped into a deep gorge while navigating a sharp curve near Bidda, under the jurisdiction of Police Post Jyotipuram.

On getting information about the accident, Dy SP Headquarters, Neeraj Padyar along with a Police team rushed to the spot and shifted victims to hospital with the help of locals.

Meanwhile, a father-son duo among three persons died while three others of the family were seriously injured when an Eeco Van (JK11G-7794), met with accident near Challan Thandikassi in Rajouri, near the Line of Control, this morning.

The vehicle was on its way from Thandikassi towards Lam when it skidded off the road and turned turtle, resulting in on the spot death of driver and serious injuries to seven others of a family travelling in the van. Two of the injured, a father-son duo, succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Arun Kumar (driver), son of Hemraj of Lam; Mohammad Din (65), son of Fakeer Mohammad, resident of Baghla and his son Mohammad Aslam (40).

The injured were identified as Aslam’s wife Shahida (40), sons- Atif (10) and Raza (5), daughter Asiya (7) and sister -Zareena (36). They are undergoing treatment at the GMC Hospital Rajouri. Reports said that condition of Raza was critical.

On receiving information about the accident, a Police team, led by SHO Nowshera, Sumit Magotra, rushed to the spot and with the help of locals, shifted injured persons to Sub-District Hospital Nowshera where doctors referred them to GMC Hospital Rajouri in view of their serious condition. Mohammad Din died at Nowshera Hospital while Mohd Aslam succumbed to his injuries at GMC Hospital Rajouri.