PM to visit Drass on July 26 to pay tribute to bravehearts on 25th year of Kargil war victory

Will address troops, inaugurate Shinku La tunnel virtually

CDS, 3 Service chiefs likely to attend celebrations

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh and pay tribute to bravehearts at the War Memorial on July 26 on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi are also expected to attend the silver jubilee function of Kargil war victory celebrations at War Memorial at Drass on July 26.

Confirming the visit of the Prime Minister, the officials said Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Retd) BD Mishra will visit Drass on July 24 to review arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit on July 26.

Modi would land at Drass Brigade helipad in the morning of July 26 where he will be received by the LG Ladakh and top Army and civil officials. Later, he would participate in wreath-laying ceremony followed by the visit to Wall of Fame (Shaheed Marg). He would inspect the museum of Kargil War artefacts.

He will be briefed on the Kargil war by top Army Commanders.

As per the officials, the Prime Minister would also interact war widows and visit the Veer Bhoomi. He is also scheduled to inaugurate Shinku La tunnel virtually and address the gathering before departing from the Kargil War Memorial.

The CDS and three Service chief are expected to reach in advance at Drass to receive the Prime Minister and join the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations are held every year at Drass War Memorial on July 26. It was on this day in 1999 that the Indian Army backed by the Indian Air Force pushed back the last Pakistani army intruders who had occupied the Kargil heights after nearly three months of war in which around 500 Indian soldiers attained martyrdom.

The Prime Minister, who has also visited Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield in the world and War Memorial at Drass to celebrate Diwali with the Army soldiers on separate occasions, will also address the troops at Drass.

Meanwhile, Major General Sachin Malik, General Officer Commanding, 8 Mountain Division today briefed the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh about the schedule of the Prime Minister’s visit to Drass on July 26.

The Lieutenant Governor called for making all arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister to Drass and said he will also visit Drass to inspect the arrangements.

Brig (Retd) BD Mishra discussed several points with the concerned officers on the visit of the Prime Minister.

While exact schedule of the Prime Minister’s visit is being worked out, he is expected to land at Srinagar from New Delhi and then take helicopter for Drass where weather conditions sometimes remain adverse.

Army has been holding a series of programmes at various places to celebrate silver jubilee of Kargil war victory.

The Prime Minister is expected to stay at Kargil War Memorial at Drass for nearly two hours before flying back to New Delhi.