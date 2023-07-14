BR Sharma Appointed As J&K State Election Commissioner

JAMMU, Jul 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appointed Braj Raj Sharma, a retired IAS officer, as the State Election Commissioner.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to appoint Braj Raj Sharma, IAS (Retd.) as State Election Commissioner for Jammu and Kashmir,” reads an order issued by GAD.

The order reads that SEC shall hold the position till he attains the age of sixty five years. “The appointment of State Election Commissioner shall take effect from the date he assumes the charge. The terms and conditions of his appointment shall be notified by the Government subsequently,” it reads.