Threat Calls To Gadkari | Police Find Links Between Arrested Accused Jayesh Pujari And Terror Convict Afsar Pasha

Nagpur, Jul 14: Police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur have found links between Jayesh Pujari, arrested for allegedly making threatening phone calls made to Union minister Nitin Gadkari earlier this year, and Afsar Pasha, who is currently in jail in Karnataka after being convicted in a Bengaluru terror attack case, an official said.

Pujari, alias Kantha and Shakir, was earlier lodged in the Belagavi prison along with Pasha, he said.

Pujari made a threat call to Gadkari’s public relations office in Nagpur on January 14, demanding Rs 100 crore and claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. At that time, he was lodged in a jail in neighbouring Karnataka, police have said. (Agencies)