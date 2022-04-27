Borders areas play important role in saving entire country: IG BSF, Raja Babu Singh

Kupwara, Apr 27: Inspector General of Border Security Forces (BSF), Kashmir frontier, Raja Babu Singh, Wednesday said that border areas in Kashmir have played an important role in “saving the entire country.”

While addressing the program under Amrit Mahotsav 172 Bn BSF in association with Agriculture Department J&K along the line of control (LOC) in Keran said that border residents have left no stone unturned in uniting the country as their contribution by saving country, uniting nation and guarding borders can’t not be measured at all.

“Ever since I took over the IG BSF charges, the first priority is border population keeping in mind the area as the first Line of Defense and the whole country is proud of you,” he said.

The top BSF officer also said that from Kashmir valley to Kanyakumari India is one and people of border areas should not be ignored.

Inviting tourists to the border areas, he said that Kashmir is not only Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam but the border areas are the most beautiful and have huge tourism potential which only needs to be promoted. (KNO)