Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone Appointed Interim Chairman Of JKPSC

JAMMU, Apr 27: Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS (Rtd), Member of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, was on Wednesday appointed interim Chairman of the Commission till further orders.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 and S.O. 3937 (E) dated 31st October, 2019, read with Order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the Proclamation issued by the President dated 31st October, 2019 and all other provisions enabling in this behalf, the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to direct that Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, IAS (Rtd), Member of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, shall perform the duties of the Chairman, as an interim arrangement, till further orders,” reads a government order.

‘This notification shall take effect from 28.04.2022,” it added. (Agencies)