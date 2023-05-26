Book Exhibition, Cultural Bonanza organized at Commerce College

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Literary Club and Department of Urdu of Govt. SPMR College of Commerce here today in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) under the aegis of G20 and IQAC organized book exhibition, Mushaira and cultural bonanza.

Shamsheer Hussain, SSP Security Jammu was chief guest while Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL and Dr. Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar, CLUJ were guests of honour.

The event started with lighting of ceremonial lamp.

Dr. Monika Malhotra, Coordinator G20 and Literary Club delivered welcome address and highlighted that this event serves as a platform to showcase the theme of G20 2023 ‘One Earth One Family One Future’ ‘Vasudev Katumbakam’.

Shamsheer Hussain encouraged the youth to get involved in creative activities and not to indulge in any anti-social activities like drugs, drinking etc.

Bharat Singh Manhas said that JKAACL is always ready to extend support for organizing such activities that showcase the vibrant tapestry of our culture.

Dr. Surinder Kumar, Principal of the College highlighted that participation in cultural activities is significant for holistic development of students.

Dr. Shahnawaz, Cultural Officer JKAACL; Saleem Raja, Chairman All India Cultural Council Banaras were among distinguished dignitaries and around 10 eminent poets showcased their poetry.

Among eminent writers present were Dr. Usha Kiran, Ahmed Shanas, Dr. Liaqat Jafri, Dr. Varun, Kirandeep Singh, Altaf Sheikh, Vishwadeep Sharma and Naseem Akhter.

The students mesmerized the audience by presenting Dogri and Punjabi folk dances.

Other faculty members present on the occasion were Prof. Barbara Kaul, Prof Savita Jamwal, Prof Shafkat Jahangir, Dr. Sandhya Bharadwaj, Prof. Ashu Manhas, Prof Reeta Menia, Prof Deepshikha Sharma, Prof. Harpreet Kour, Dr Shipra Gupta, Dr Jagmeet Kour, Prof. Fayza, Prof Shreya Sharma, Prof Rajni Bala, Prof Rishu Mahajan, Prof Charandeep Kour, Dr Sarabjeet Kour, Prof Sindhu Kotwal and Malik Aijaz.

Proceedings of the event were conducted by Prof. Apfan Ali.

Dr Nazia Rasool presented the formal vote of thanks.