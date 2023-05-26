Walkathon being held on May 29 Mayor reiterates appeal to make Jammu polythene free

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Mayor of Jammu, Rajinder Sharma today informed that on May 29, 2023 a walkathon shall be organized by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) at 9 am which will start from Parade Ground Jammu and will culminate at Maharaja Hari Sing Park.

Addressing a jam-packed press conference in his office chambers, here the Mayor said that the walkathon has been organized to aware the people about healthy environment for living by making polythene free Jammu.

He told reporters that a campaign in this regard was started by JMC on April 24, this year from Commerce College which reached Jammu University, different colleges and schools including the private institutions.

“At least interactions with 20,000 students were held during this programme and a documentary was shown to them. They were also made aware about alternate to polythene bags which was made by DRDO,” he maintained adding, “With all this exercise we reached to 1.5 lakh people directly and indirectly through media to five lakh people to inform them that we have not to use polythene anymore and we have to use carry bags made by DRDO using cellulose and starch as it will not harm anyone including animals.”

The Mayor expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu for their support to the campaign of polythene free Jammu.

“I appeal you (people of Jammu) to adhere to the advisory of JMC in purchasing the carry bags made of cellulose and starch and not fall prey of those aiming profits and selling sub-standard materials,” he further said.

Sharma said that cellulose-starch bags shall be easily made available and these are not costly.

He appealed to all the Rehri Walas and other vendors to avoid polythene bags as violators shall be strictly dealt under the law.

“JMC is representing 15 lakh people and aspirations of these people are brought us by councilors and work is done accordingly,” the Mayor continued.

He appealed to all the leaders of Jammu that they have already accomplished great tasks in their political careers and “Now there is request for them that they appeal the people to avoid polythene and prefer those bags which are made of cellulose-starch.”