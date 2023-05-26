Empowerment of women imperative for progress of nation: Mishra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Progress and promising governance are enigmas of BJP’s popularity across the region as the party has made superiority in the political arena by making the population realize the importance of good governance in the real sense.

This was expressed by BJP Mahila Morcha, national vice president, Pooja Kapil Mishra during her two days Parvas in district Jammu, South organised under the presidentship of district president, Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan.

She visited Anganwadi centre in Trikuta Nagar, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Satwari for Rangoli and Painting Competition and attended booth meeting in Kunjwani in district Jammu South.

Mishra accompanied by BJP senior leaders namely former Dy CM J&K, Kavinder Gupta, ex Jammu district president, Vinay Gupta, district president Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan, Mahila Morcha Prabhari, Anuradha Charak, Mandal presidents, Bharat Bhushan ,Ranjit Singh and Morcha general secretary, Neha Mahajan .

During the interactive session with Anganwadi workers, Mishra said in the outbreak of the pandemic, the nation’s 2.7 million Anganwadi workers became frontline responders in their communities. She remarked Anganwadi workers are a resilient workforce and can adapt very quickly to difficult circumstances.

She shared her experience and interaction with Anganwadi workers and what India must do to enhance the system. They deserve a better deal as they are committed and dedicated despite being grossly underpaid.

She said that Anganwadis are the primary units of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the world’s largest State-promoted social programme.

Kavinder Gupta said the Prime Minister pronounced in association with the Ministry of Health that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance Package for those Anganwadi workers who are designated by district and State authorities to work in Covid times will also cover such workers up to Rs 50 lakh,”. Kavinder said the Government has increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers to Rs 4,500 per month from Rs 1,400 in 2008. The honorarium of mini Anganwadi has increased from Rs 750 per month to Rs 3,500 per month, he said.

Rekha Mahajan said the contribution of passionate women who work as Anganwadi workers must be recognized by the formal governance systems in J&K. She appreciated the efforts of Anganwadi workers and boosted the moral high.