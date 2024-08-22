Black carrots more nutritious than others: Patanjali Research

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Aug 21: Patanjali’s research has brought to fore that while all the carrots are excellent, black carrots are the best because they contain a higher amount of anthocyanin.

The research has been published by prestigious American journal Heliyon from Cell Press Publication and the research paper is available at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844024119494

The research provided insights into the phytoconstituents of black, orange and red carrots, a highly nutritious food crop widely appreciated across age groups.

The study underscores the health benefits of black carrots due to their rich polyphenolic content and endorses orange carrots for elevated -carotene levels.

The findings contribute to a deeper understanding of the diverse phytoconstituents in carrots, aid in informed dietary choices for improved health.

Speaking on this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that the research is a testament to the profound knowledge embedded in our ancient texts.

He further emphasized that these findings not only highlight the health benefits of black carrots but also underscore the need for more research on the therapeutic properties of plants described in traditional Indian medicine.

It is pertinent to mention here that carrots are used in different ways in India, in the form of Halwa or other dishes, as a vegetable or for extracting juice while in winter, the carrots become everyone’s favourite.

In the market we can find various types of carrots—black, orange and red.