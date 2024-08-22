PM congratulates RBI Gov for being rated A+

NEW DELHI, Aug 21 : Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on being rated “A+”, for the second time in a row, in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024.

Responding to a post on X by Reserve Bank of India, Modi wrote “Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Das for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability.”

Modi’s post comes after the RBI posted on its social media handle saying “Happy to announce that for the 2nd consecutive year, RBI Governor has been rated “A+”, in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024. (UNI)