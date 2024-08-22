Airtel reaches Pangong with connectivity

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 21: Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today announced the launch of its network in Phobrang village, near Pangong Lake, on the Indo-China border.

Despite facing challenges such as navigating tough terrains, enduring severe climatic conditions, and passing through highly sensitive zones, Airtel’s network roll-out team persevered to successfully execute the deployment.

In a statement, the company emphasized that as part of this pioneering effort, Airtel ensured both residents and visitors in this remote region were provided with essential network access, once again underscoring Airtel’s commitment to fostering connectivity in challenging terrains.

“This expansion will enable connectivity access to 2,000 households, allowing them to stay connected and enjoy the value-added benefits of Airtel,” the statement added.

It’s worth noting that Phobrang is one of the remotest villages on the border and is home to India’s highest herbal garden, located at an altitude of 15,000 feet above sea level.