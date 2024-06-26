BJP observes ‘Black Day’ across J&K to denounce imposition of emergency by Indira Gandhi

Raina accuses Cong of murdering democracy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir observed “Black Day” on the day of imposition of emergency and felicitated the “Loktantra Senani” who bore the brunt of the dictatorial rule of Indira Gandhi at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Black days of emergency were remembered by all those, who were arrested under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) at BJP head office to denounce the emergency imposed by Congress in 1975.

Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP, accompanied by Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, BJP general secretary, Chander Mohan Sharma, senior leader, Abhinav Sharma, BJP spokesperson, Prof Kulbhushan Mohtra, Library Incharge were the main speakers.

MP (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Ali Khatana, former MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, former MLC, Ashok Khajuria, and Kulbir Charak were also present on the stage.

Former MLC Ashok Khajuria, former MLC, Ramesh Arora, Chander Mohan Sharma, Shaminder Sharma, Onkar Seth, Kuldeep, Sat Paul Rathore, Ajay Grover, and many others who were jailed during emergency were felicitated on the occasion.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the gathering, attacked the Congress party for murdering democracy for personal benefits. He said that by imposing emergency, Congress and the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi proved that they have no respect for the Constitution of India and the democratic values.

“Rahul Gandhi should seek apology from the people and come clear that why his grandmother imposed emergency in 1975 and made mockery of democracy in the entire world”, said Raina.

He said that when Allahabad High Court debarred former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi from contesting in any type of elections, Congress party made mockery of entire judicial and democratic system and imposed emergency in the entire nation arresting and silencing every sane voice that stood opposed to Congress party.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal said that the Congress party led by Indira Gandhi made multiple illegal amendments in the Constitution, whereas Prime Minister, Narendra Modi gave exemplary respect to the Constitution of India.

Chander Mohan Sharma said that all the fundamental laws of an individual were suspended and people with nationalist thinking especially those associated with the RSS were tortured in whole of India including &K.

Abhinav Sharma said that emergency was the darkest period in Indian democracy in which the media was banned and 22 custodial deaths took place.

Kulbhushan Mohtra conducted proceedings and said that society should respect those who struggled for democracy. Kulbeer Charak presented the vote of thanks.

Similar programmes were held in every district. In Kishtwar, BJP general secretary, Sunil Sharma was the main speaker. In Samba, former Minister, Chander Prakash Ganga was the main speaker. In Kashmir Displaced District, former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina and Seh Prabhari H L Bhat were the main speakers. In Kathua, BJYM in charge Munish Sharma was the main speaker. In Akhnoor, spokesperson Rajni Sethi was the main speaker. In Udhampur, Balbir Ram Rattan was the main speaker. In Ramban, Rajeshwar Kumar and in Doda, Sanjay Saraf were the main speaker. In Nowshera, Jugal Dogra was the main speaker. In Poonch, Sunil Gupta was the main speaker. In Rajouri, Dinesh was the main speaker.

BJP spokesperson, Ranbir Singh Pathania while terming the emergency as the darkest period of Indian history said we must take solemn pledge to preserve the basic freedom and Constitutional rights. He was addressing a gathering at Jaganoo Udhampur.

BJP district president Jammu South Rekha Mahajan also criticised Congress for imposing the emergency and suspending all rights of people guaranteed by Constitution to them while addressing a meeting to highlight the evils brought by emergency in the country here, today.

In Srinagar BJP district unit observed 49th anniversary of emergency as a Black Day. In this regard a programme was arranged at BJP district Headquarters Jawahir Nagar, Srinagar in which all BJP leaders and office bearers participated who included Ashok Bhat, district president, Srinagar, Bashir Mir, Dr. Ashok Koul, Majid Khan, Mudasir Bazaz, Muneer Ahmad Shah, Farooq Ahmad Dar secretaries, Saba Ali media incharge and all constituency presidents along with their constituency teams. A protest march was taken out by party activists wearing black batches and raising anti Congress and anti emergency slogans.

Addressing the gathering, Ashok Bhat said, that right from the independence of India, Congress has ruled the nation like monarchs, Nehru dynasty posed as kings. Fearing revolt in 1975 from the people they imposed emergency curbing all fundamental rights of people guaranteed by the Constitution. Thereby putting all the political and student leaders behind bars and treating them and punishing them with third grade torture, he added.

He said “Though, people showed the Congress their way immediately in general elections after the emergency, but emergency period remained the black dot on the Indian history orchestrated by Congress for their selfish goals,. Today, we are demonstrating against imposition of emergency so that no one in future dreams to think of imposing such a black law”, he added.

This programme was arranged and coordinated by MS Saba Ali, media incharge.