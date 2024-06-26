CS assesses preparedness to implement new criminal laws

‘Thana Diwas’ to be celebrated on July 1

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today in a meeting with all the concerned stakeholders reviewed J&K’s preparedness to implement the new criminal laws scheduled to come in force in the UT from July this year.

DG Police, Principal Secretary Home, DG Prisons, DG, Prosecution, SDG, Crime, ADGP Headquarters, Secretary Health, Secretary Law, Director FSL and other concerned officers participated in the meeting while outstation officers participated virtually.

Dulloo called these laws modern in their outlook where technology and efficiency have greater roles to play. He asked for creating necessary ambience and infrastructural framework to make the implementation of these new laws smooth and successful for our law enforcement organisations.

He emphasized framing of prerequisite framework like issuance of notifications and Statutory Orders in advance. He also asked for development of remaining patches/software components by the NIC without any delay. He stressed on orientation of doctors for using apps and managing cases under the purview of these laws.

The Chief Secretary took stock of capacity building and training of concerned staff in different organisations like Police, Prisons and Prosecution. He maintained that our collective objective should be to implement these laws effectively in the UT.

Dulloo also enquired about the sensitization of police personnel posted at local police stations. He termed the role of Investigation Officers (IOs) pivotal for they are the primary stakeholders to implement these laws on ground. He stressed on making them fully acquaint with all the amendments that had been made in such laws in addition to the use of newly launched mobile applications meant for speedy trial and disposal of cases.

He also took notice of necessary amendments to be incorporated in Police Manual. He enquired about the changes to be made in rationalization or creation of posts, seeking clarifications from Law Department and integration of different portals with the rechristened apparatus of law enforcement agencies.

In its presentation, the Police Department threw light on different initiatives taken up by them for smooth implementation of these laws. The meeting was apprised that the department is going to organise ‘Thana Diwas’ at all the Police Stations across the UT on Ist of July to create mass awareness and celebrate it’s enforcement together with whole of the country.

Regarding preparations by Forensic Science Laboratories, it was revealed that 48 different posts have been created recently. The training of staff had been done jointly with Judicial Academy. Besides, the department is in process of procuring 23 Mobile Forensic Vans from NFSU, Gujarat.

The meeting further deliberated over the resources and manpower requirements besides integration of different apps as per the provisions of respective acts. It also had discourse over the changes to be made in Prisons, Prosecution and other allied Departments with respect to their implementation.

It was also revealed that the committees and study groups have been constituted for successful implementation of these vital laws in the UT.