BJP OBC Morcha holds ‘Maha Sammelan’ rally, demands reservation rights in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: BJP OBC Morcha held ‘Maha Sammelan’ rally outside BJP headquarter, here today and demanded full Constitutional reservation rights for OBC communities in Jammu & Kashmir.

Ravinder Raina (President BJP Jammu Kashmir), Jugal Kishore Sharma (MP Jammu-Poonch), Dr Nirmal Singh (former Dy CM), Kavinder Gupta (former Dy. CM), Adv Vibodh Gupta (General Secretary BJP Jammu Kashmir), Munish Sharma (All Morcha Incharge, BJP), Rashpal Verma (National Secretary BJP OBC Morcha), Anju Dogra (Prabhari BJP OBC Morcha), Braham Jyot Satti (President BJP OBC Morcha) and Capt Ramesh (National Executive Member OBC Morcha) was present at the rally.

Presidents of different OBC Communities including Ayoudhia Manawa (Prajapati Sabha), Shashi Verma (Vishwakarma Sabha), Murari Lal (Jeewar Sabha ), Raju Bazigar (Bazigar Sabha ), Savitri Devi (Boria Sabha ), Brij Mehra (ABKMS), and thousands of BJP OBC Morcha workers and supporters from Jammu Province marked their presence in this historic event. They raised slogans in favour of PM Narendra Modi and BJP.

While addressing, Ravinder Raina said this was first time in history when all OBC communities had united and participated together under one banner. He said that under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP was doing effective work for OBCs and very soon OBC communities will enjoy their all Constitutional rights in Jammu Kashmir.

He lashed out at opposition parties, especially Gupkar Alliance, and said they misused and slew the careers and lives of OBCs for 70 years. “They only play divide and rule politics and use OBCs as their vote bank ,” he added and praised Braham Jyot Satti and his whole BJP OBC Morcha team for conducting commendable work across Jammu Kashmir.

Braham Jyot, in his address, said BJP is the only political party that is giving actual benefits to OBCs. He said PM Narendra Modi is working tirelessly for the upliftment of backward classes and according 27 percent reservation to OBCs was a historic decision. Braham Jyot also highlighted Central Government schemes for OBC students which are highly beneficial.

Rajkumar Tarkhan (General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha and Chairman JMC), Sunil Prajapati (General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha), Ravi Verma (General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha) were present on stage.