BJP working on mission mode for development of J&K: Yudhvir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: Senior BJP leader and J&K BJP vice president Yudhvir Sethi today said that the Party is working on a mission mode regarding the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and sooner than later the region will become self-reliant with a boost in economic activity and guarantee of peaceful dwelling for which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are working day and night without taking any break.

“Modi Government has won hearts of minorities in the country, while other political parties in the past misused the minorities as their vote bank,” Yudhvir said while interacting with party workers here today. He maintained that BJP is the only party that has provided healing touch to poor and it is committed to carry on this legacy forward.

Highlighting achievements of BJP in J&K, Sethi said that establishment of AIIMS, ring roads, IIT, IIM, bridges, hydroelectric projects, expansion of Jammu Airport and many more, he said that the sort of development J&K has witnessed in these five years, had never witnessed before.

He said the upcoming visit of BJP’s National president J P Nadda to J&K is likely to enthuse new passion and synergy within BJP cadre to make the party the force to reckon with in the Union Territory. He said that the occasion will give ample space to the party workers to know more about the party ideology and groom themselves to become resolute public representatives in the coming times.

Yudhvir asked the party cadre to fully utilize the opportunity of meeting the Nadda during his visit to Jammu as the same will enthuse zeal and zest in the party workers which is essential to meet the goals set up by the party in the Union Territory.