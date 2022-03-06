BJP’s claims of development far from ground situation: Tarigami

Regional conference of CPI (M)

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: Former legislator and senior CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami today said that BJP Govt’s claims of massive development in the Jammu and Kashmir is far from the actual ground situation.

Addressing 10th Regional Conference of CPI(M) at Jammu today Tarigami said that people of the country are dismayed over the performance of the BJP Government as nothing on ground has been changed and people continue to face unemployment, price rise, shortage of essential commodities and power cuts.

Through the scrapping of constitutional rights, downgrading and bifurcating a historic state into two union territories, not only has the BJP Government undermined the basic structure of the constitution but the relationship between Jammu & Kashmir and the union itself. And the only way to put it back on track is by immediately restoring the constitutional rights and statehood to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. This unconstitutional and undemocratic decision has created a big political void and deep uncertainty in the region.

The claims being made by the Government on investments, development and job avenues in J&K in the wake of new land laws and domicile laws were “a dream and not a reality”. Today one gets surprised to see the economic condition in Jammu, Kashmir and the status of jobs. The economy of J&K has virtually collapsed and employment opportunities are shrinking.

Ghulam Nabi Malik lambasted the policies pursued by the BJP Government and said that farmers of the country are facing brunt of the ruling dispensation. Business has been shattered in the last years in Kashmir and Jammu. The BJP Government’s August 5 decision broke the backbone of J&K’s economy. Not only people of the Valley, but residents of Jammu and Ladakh regions too are suffering because of the wrong and muscular policies of the BJP Government.

A condolence resolution to pay tributes to the departed party leaders, activists was moved. The conference condoled the demise of senior party leaders Abdul Hamid Wani and Sham Prasad Kesar.

Another resolutions on price rise, unemployment, agriculture, J&K’s unity, labour laws and education were unanimously adopted in the conference.

New regional committee, comprising of 15 members with Hari Singh as regional secretary was elected in the conference. The conference also elected 30 delegates for the 12th State Conference to be held in Srinagar on March 23, 2022.