BJP Jammu district organises Working Committee meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: BJP Jammu district conducted its day-long Working Committee meeting (Karyekarni) under the chairmanship of its president, Vinay Gupta here at the party head office today.

The senior BJP leaders namely Ashok Koul, JK BJP general secretary, (Org), Member of Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta, former Minister, Priya Sethi, J&K BJP spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, former MLA, Ashok Khajuria, Dy Mayor, Purnima Sharma, former MLC, Charanjeet Singh Khalsa ad vice president of the party, Varinderjeet Singh attended the meeting.

In his presidential address, Vinay Gupta explained that BJP has been organizing Working Committee meetings at the district level in the past and recently it has started holding such meetings at the Mandals level also. Various sessions were held in these meetings which included “History and Growth of BJP over the years, vision and ideology of BJP and landmarks in the past decades, future challenges and election strategies”.

Jugal Kishore in his address stressed the importance of the role of BJP grass-root level cadres. He focussed on the BJP’s ideology, the party’s five principles and history. He said that BJP is an ideology-based party which strives to serve the nation and society.

Addressing the BJP activists former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta said the party has a big mission before it to form the next Government in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have to prepare for the elections from today itself and move together for the success of our mission, which is to form the next Government with the BJP Chief Minister in the chair., I am sure that with your efforts, we will cross all hurdles and will emerge victorious whenever the elections are held, the BJP leader” he said.

Sunil Sethi, party chief spokesperson said that BJP ground-level workers are the “key of success” of the party and the victory chariot of BJP is proceeding towards Jammu and Kashmir. Sethi also declared that “Modi Charisma” magically expanded in J&K.

Priya Sethi spoke on the ideology of the world`s largest political party on the role of the BJP in the current scenario. Purnima Sharma also addressed the meeting.

The meeting was attended by district Jammu councillors, district office bearers, Mandal presidents and general secretaries, and district Morcha presidents including general secretaries and district Executive members. The stage was conducted by district general secretaries Kuldeep Kandhari and Ankush Gupta.