JKAP believes in strengthening democratic institutions: Bukhari

‘Conduct spl recruitment in PMFs for border youth’

Excelsior Correspondent

RS PURA, June 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president, Altaf Bukhari today said that his party believes in strengthening of democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and restoring the confidence of the people who feel alienated with the way bureaucracy presently working.

Click here to watch video

Addressing a one day worker’s convention at RS Pura today, Bukhari appreciated the Apni Party leaders particularly Women Wing Provincial secretary and vice president Bar Association, RS Pura Adv Nisha Kumari for organising party convention in the border town. Advocate Harpreet Singh with many others joined the Apni Party on this occasion.

Bukhari said, J&K’s identity was unique in the country as different regions, religions and communities live in peace here. However, the traditional political parties were trying to widen differences on the basis of regions and religions to get vote bank benefits.

“We will never allow divisive forces to weaken the roots of brotherhood in J&K. Such forces will never succeed as we have a long history of mutual respect and inter-dependence while maintaining peace in the society,” he said.

“Apni Party’s mission is to bring people of different regions, religions, and languages together. We will not allow weakening the strength of J&K. Instead, we will strengthen the erstwhile state with peace, progress, brotherhood, development and employment,” he maintained.

Bukhari said that the assurances were given that the people living along the International Border villages shall be provided 5 marla plots in the safer zones, however, this assurance still remains unfulfilled.

He said that the people suffer when their children have to abandon their houses due to the fear of ceasefire violations and shift to safer places. During this time, their studies suffer. The Govt must hold on the spot special and fast track recruitment in paramilitary and J&K Police for the youth of the border belt along the International Border as well as the Line of Control in J&K

Referring to Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian Army, he said that the Govt must reconsider the demands of the protesting youth.

Senior party leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Ch Zulfikar Ali, Dilawar Mir, Vijay Bakaya, Manjit Singh, Nirmal Kotwal, Ex-MLA Faqir Nath, Arun Chibber, Prem Lal and others were also present on the occasion.