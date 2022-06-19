Dr Karan Singh chairs Dharmarth Trust Council meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: A meeting of J&K Dharmarth Trust Council was held here today under the chairmanship of Chairman Trustee, Dr Karan Singh.

In the meeting, Trustees Vikramaditya Singh, Ajatshatru Singh, Martand Singh and Ranvijay Singh; President J&K Dharmarth Trust, Sr Advocate Ajay Gandotra; Council members Dr Vishwa Murti Shastri, Dr Uttam Chand Sharma, Dr Parshotam Singh Pathania, Sunil Trakroo and Secretary Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma were present.

The meeting commenced with the chanting of Vedic Mantras. At the outset of the meeting, Ajay Gandotra presented a detailed report of the activities of the Trust.

During the meeting, various issues pertaining to development of temples and shrines both in Kashmir and Jammu region, enhancement of guest facilities at various temples managed by the Trust, etc were discussed threadbare. The valuable suggestions for further improving the temple and facilities for the visiting pilgrims for all the temples and shrines of the Trust were given special thrust.

Chairman Trustee, Dr Karan Singh, in his address, directed all the members to work relentlessly with utmost sincerity for enhancing the image of the Trust as well as wellbeing of its employees. He stressed for taking adequate steps for providing better facilities to the visiting devotees and for facilitating them to pay obeisance and perform prayers and rituals in the temples and shrines of the Trust.

During the meeting, the arrangements made for annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela at Tulmulla in district Ganderbal, by the Dharmarth Trust, which was held on June 8, 2022, were appreciated by the Chairman Trustee. He also appreciated the President for renovation of Gauri Shanker Temple Pahalgham which is the gate of Amarnath Yatra. The regular income of temples and receipt of donations in temples and shrines, improvement of temples and shrines falling under the ambit of Dharmarth Trust was also highly appreciated by the Chairman Trustee and Council members.

Later, the Chairman Trustee also visited Shri Ranbireshwar Temple, Parade, and personally reviewed the progress of the ramp which is being undertaken by the Trust’s President for differently-abled persons. Pertinent to mention that this ramp is being developed especially for differently-abled persons visiting Shri Ranbireshwar Temple on regular basis.