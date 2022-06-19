Kargil Victory Flame function held in Ramban school

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: In the run up to commemorate 23 years of Kargil victory, Indian Army at Dharmund, near Batote celebrated the event with full zeal.

The event comprised arrival of Kargil Victory Flame at Govt Middle School, Dharmund where a cultural programme was organized with school children showcasing the spirit of patriotism. The event exhibited a patriotic fervour amongst the children who remembered the Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice for the Nation during the Kargil war in 1999.

Indian Army paid homage to their fallen heroes as the GOC, CIF (Delta) along with the Force troops laid wreath at the Dharmund War Memorial.

The GOC extended his greetings to all ranks of the Force and exhorted upon them to strive towards greater glory and success with self-belief and pride in their profession, Indian Army and the Nation.

The Kargil Victory Flame commenced its journey from Northern Command on June 17, 2022 and reached the Delta Force area. It will traverse the Force area till June 26, 2022 and further move to Dras where it will be merged with the eternal flame at ‘Kargil War Memorial’ on July 26, a Defence spokesman said.