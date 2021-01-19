BJP ignoring voice of aggrieved people: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: Former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla today claimed that Union Govt has failed to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, initiate meaningful and genuine democratic process in order to fill the political vacuum caused due to their wrong policies and programmes.

He said Congress has made immense contribution towards nation building and sustaining peace, amity, harmony, democracy, progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir during most testing times. Not listening to political leadership and aggrieved people is the biggest setback to democratic polity apart from undermining their contribution who stood tall in most turbulent situations, he added.

While interacting with people from Belicharana in Satwari area today Bhalla said the nation is seeking answer from PM Modi as to what was he able to achieve on the promises he made to people during his election campaign in 2014. People want to know where the 10 crore jobs are and what about other promises.

Former minister lashed out at the BJP for yet again making false promises to people in its so-called vision document for DDC polls. He said that so far BJP has only befooled people with false promises. Being the ruling party at the Centre and having secured heavy mandate in the elections from Jammu region, he blamed BJP for its total failure to address the genuine problems and concerns of the people. He said the Central Government and UT administration took several decisions against the wishes and aspirations of the general people, taking advantage of the situation, forcing people to protest.

Accusing the BJP of disregarding the aspirations of the people of J&K and ignoring the burning issues of masses in J&K, the former Minister said that BJP had given wide publicity to public issues during 2019 elections with high hopes generated amongst various sections of society which eventually ended in smoke. He demanded that the Government should immediately announce the suspension of the three “anti-farm ” laws.