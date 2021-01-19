Jagti villagers’ concern over closure of link road by IIM

Seek immediate intervention of LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: The residents of village Jagti have taken serious exception to closure of Tanda-Simblehar link road for the public by the IIM Jammu authorities.

Click here to watch video

Talking to reporters here, today the villagers led by Dhian Singh said the link road exists from times immemorial and it was made a concrete road in 2008 under PMGSY. A stretch of 400 meters of this road falls under the area purchased by IIM and they have come to know that the IIM authorities are going to close the link road which will put people of Jagti to grave trouble.

They said that the residents of Jagti who have their cultivable land on both sides of the road will face many hardships as this road is life line of the people for centuries. Moreover, there are two schools in the area where the local students visit daily via this strip of road. Moreover, it will be very dangerous for the students to reach their schools by covering five kms of National Highway where already some fatal accidents took place on vulnerable crossings and three people lost their precious lives, they added.

Besides, there is a Government dispensary where villagers often go for medical check and camps are organsied there from time to time to aware people about life style disorders, pandemics and other seasonal diseases. There is also a Panchyat Ghar in the area where the Government and NGOs hold educative and awareness programmes about welfare schemes, they added.

In addition to it there is a Kuldev Sathan and a Peer Baba on both ends of the stretch of the road where people regularly visit to pay obeisance, they said, adding a seasonal Dangal is also organized where thousands of people come from adjoining areas to witness the programme. Apart from this, Bhandaras are being organized by the local people before sowing of the crop at Peer Baba and prayers are being held for good harvest and protection against the natural calamities, they added.

The residents said with closure of road to the area entire life will come to stand still and people will be put to hardships. A delegation of the local residents also met Divisional Commissioner Jammu and apprised him of the problem and later they also called on DC Jammu and apprised her of the problem. On the directions of the higher ups the Naib Tehsildar, Nagrota after recoding the statements of the people submitted the same to higher authorities. Even the former MLA Nagrota, Devinder Singh Rana has also strongly made the recommendations in favour of people and the issue has also been brought to the notice of other officers.

In an appeal to the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha the residents urged him to issue directives to the concerned officers not to close the road keeping in view the larger interests of the people of the area.