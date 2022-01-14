BJP Govt on top in upgrading public infrastructure: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta said that no other Government can match the BJP Government in raising the public infrastructure as the works done are widespread and of top quality.

The Saffron party leader was addressing a gathering at Greater Kailash after launching development works worth Rs 16 lakh. The area falls under Ward No. 68. Besides, Kavinder also kick-started development works worth Rs 35 lakh in the Ward Nos. 50 and 51.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that during the tenures of earlier Governments, completion of a development works was used to be a dream come true as in most of the cases projects used to see only extensions of deadlines but it is the BJP Government led by PM Narendra Modi which comes with a comprehensive and realistic planning for development projects whether small or big and things are getting accomplished before the deadlines.

Saying that people’s undaunted support is behind conviction of the BJP Government in transforming the country from a mediocre one to one among the major powers of the world, Kavinder said that BJP leadership’s strength is backing of the people and till the time the party will get this support the Government will steer the country to new heights of progress.

The senior BJP leader said that the BJP Government has shown the world the worth of the people of India and therefore people should now join hands with the party to touch the pinnacle of growth and development making the country one among the best ones.

Raj Kumar Tarkhan, corporator Ward No 50; Neena Gupta, corporator and Anil Kumar, corporator were also present on the occasion.