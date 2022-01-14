BGSBU releases compendium on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ activities

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 14: Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Prof Akbar Masood released a compendium on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav activities organised at BGSBU.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University has organised a series of events from March 2021 till date, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and has planned weekly events till August 2022.

These celebrations as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, witnessed wholehearted participation of students, faculty and staff of the University.

Prof Akbar Masood said that he believes that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations will ensure involvement of the young men and women in recalling the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in the journey towards an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The VC added that this compendium is an effort to document the celebratory spirit of these events.

Dean Academic Affairs BGSBU, Prof Iqbal Parwez, Registrar Mohd Ishaq and Media Advisor Dr Danish Iqbal were present on the occasion.