Thannamandi- DKG -Bafliaz road remains closed for hours

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 14: Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bafliaz road remained closed at multiple place for several hours today.

Sources said that after the day work started on Rajouri-DKG -Surankote road public is continuously suffering as Dharam Raj Construction Company to whom work was allotted failed to provide alternative passage /service road to the road users. The general public have to stuck in jams for hours at multiple places. Today the road from Thannamandi to DKG was closed during morning hours and was closed till late this evening. With this then traffic on the adjoining roads also remained suspended and company failed to restore traffic on the road. It also failed to clear the landslides on the road which is main cause of road closure.

The company has sublet work to some inexperienced local contractors who were not following guidelines. Despite warning by the local administration , they are least bothered about the public sufferings. People travelling on the road including patients, employees etc have to walk on-foot several kilometers to reach their destination. The local contractors have done work with their personal interest as public suffering don’t matter for them.

Scores of vehicles were stuck in long traffic jam till this evening, Many people left their vehicles at that place and went to their destination on-foot. People appealed to the LG JKUT and District Administration Rajouri to take strict action against them for this carelessness as despite having heavy machinery they failed to maintain and clear road.