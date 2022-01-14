Case of cyber fraud solved, money recovered within 3 days

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 14: Cyber Crime Unit of District Police Leh successfully solved a case of cyber fraud and recovered an amount of Rs 56991 within three days.

Sharing details, Police said that on January 10, Cyber Crime Unit Leh received a complaint from one Tashi Samstan, son of Sonam Dorjay of Zanskar wherein he stated that some unknown person had fraudulently transferred an amount of Rs 56,991 from his SBI Account through Yono SBI app.

As the complainant was getting some technical issues while using Yono SBI App, he contacted customer care number of Yono SBI which he found on Google search that turned out to be a fake contact number. Upon following the instructions given by the fake customer care executive, the complainant installed AnyDeskapplication (a desktop/mobile screen sharing app) which the fraudulent used to hack his mobile and realized the transaction of Rs 56,991 without the knowledge of the complainant.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Cyber crime unit of District Police Leh, swung into action and through persistent investigation, the team succeeded in retrieving the fraudulently deducted full amount within three days and handed over the hard earned money to the victim.

The Cyber fraud case was solve by a team of cyber crime unit investigation officers, headed by Inspector Stanzin Paljor, PSI Mehdi Khan and PSI Ileyas under the close supervision of SSP Leh, PD Nitya.