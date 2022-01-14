Brig Suchet Singh cremated with full military honours

Bhagwat, LG express shock over demise

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Veteran leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Brig (retd) Suchet Singh who breathed his last yesterday was cremated with full military honours here at Shastri Nagar Cremation Ground today.

Prant Sanghchalak of RSS, Jammu and Kashmir Brig Suchet Singh was unwell for almost a year. RSS Sarsanghchalak, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and LG Manoj Sinha expressed their shock and grief over demise of Brig Suchet Singh.

Many senior RSS, BJP leaders and civil society members attended the last rites of the RSS stalwart.

Originally resident of Suchetgarh in Jammu district and presently staying at Sainik Colony, Brig Singh remained active with the RSS activities post retirement and performed various responsibilities in the organization.

After retiring from the Army on July 31, 1997, he also served as the Director of the Sainik Welfare Board, Jammu and Kashmir and in 2006, Brig Singh was the president of Shri Guru Ji Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee, Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2007, he became the co-province Sanghchalak and 2008 onwards, he was the Sanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Jammu and Kashmir province.

Earlier, Brigadier Suchet Singh was also the national vice president of Ex-Servicemen Service Council. He also played a key role as a member of Shri Amarnath Sangharsh Samiti during 64 days long land row and holding deliberations with the Government.

Many senior Army officers also paid tributes to the RSS leader in his last journey.

RSS Prant Pracharak, Rupesh Kumar and other Sangh leaders have also expressed their shock and grief over demise of Brig Suchet Singh and termed his death a great loss to society and paid their tribute to the departed soul. RSS JK Prant Karyawah Dr. Vikrant ,VHP J&K president Leela Karan Sharma , BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina, Gen. Sect. Ashok Koul and many people from social and political organizations attended the last rites of the RSS stalwart.