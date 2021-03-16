BJP Govt forcing us to protest against anti-people policies: Bhalla

Cong continues agitation against fuel price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee continued protest against the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities at New Plot here today.

The protest was organized by JKPCC general secretary Kanta Bhan and led by JKPCC vice president Raman Bhalla, Jammu Distt president Urban Yogesh Sawhney, JKPCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, Rajnish Sharma JKPCC Treasure, Rajveer Singh and joined by senior leaders besides hundreds of party workers.

Holding placards in their hands, protesters raised slogans against BJP Govt demanding immediate rollback on hike in petrol and diesel prices. Units of Congress party including Seva Dal, NSUI, Youth Congress, Women wing and others were the part of this protest. The Congress workers ranted the air with anti-government slogans, ruing “the skyrocketing prices” of various essential commodities. The protesters while heading towards Governor House to express their resentment over hike in prices of essential commodities were stopped by heavy deployment of Police midway.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla maintained that atmosphere in the country at present is such that people are not able to live peacefully. Economy is in critical condition, and employment is not being generated. In such a situation, it is wrong to increase the price of essential commodities. The Central Government is taking up emotional issues, but till today justice has not been done to needy people. No one is supposed to question the Government about its policies, and if do question, they are labeled as anti-nationals. He said, people are in trouble because of BJP Govt’s wrong policies.

When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister banks were not merged, and economy was in good condition, but ever since the BJP came to power there has been a rise in unemployment, and price hike in petrol and gas. Bhalla blaming the BJP for causing misery and distress to people, said that the Government has failed to resolve issues in J&K and instead has amplified the number of problems people are facing today. Locals are distraught and agitated over such an apathetic attitude of the Government.

PCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, general secretary Kanta Bhan and DCC Jammu Urban chief, Yogesh Sawhney also spoke on the occasion.

Prominent among those present on the occasion include- Dr Ramakant Khajuria, Mohan Choudhary, Sanjeev Panda, Vijay Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Rickey Dalotra, Raj Kumar Meenia, Ajay Kumar, Yash Pal Sangral, Reenu Baloria, Madhu Banraj, Chanchel Dogra and others.