Lala Shiv Charan Gupta remembered on death anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 16: To commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former MLA Udhampur and a renowned leader, late Lala Shiv Charan Gupta, a tribute ceremony was organized by Shiv Charan Gupta Yadgaar Committee, here today.

On this occasion, Lala Shiv Charan Gupta was remembered for his countless development works in erstwhile J&K State and particularly in Udhampur district.

Speakers on the occasion, while discussing Lala Shiv Charan Gupta’s indomitable spirit, fearless work and narrating the struggles of his lifetime, said that Lala’s journey from Praja Parishad to BJP was extremely challenging. Even at the height of Congress domination in the country and state politics at the time, he remained stick to his values and principles and chose to align with the ideology of the newly formed, relatively unknown Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s Jan Sangh because it’s ideas were aligned with his own.

Speakers reminisced how he fought fearlessly for the state and the society at every chance he got. “Leaders like Lala ji were instrumental in taking BJP to the height it is at today for which they will forever be commemorated. His hard work and dedication ensured people of many areas including Udhampur district owe many developmental schemes based on employment and many basic facilities. Even if this Shere-e-Duggar is not with us physically today, he will always be remembered fondly for his larger than life personality, indomitable spirit and selfless devotion to uplifting the people of Udhampur” they said.

The speakers stressed that in today’s era, people need leaders like Lala Shiv Charan Gupta more than ever. The demanded that to commemorate him and his contributions to the people of J&K, a statue of All Shiv Charan Gupta should be installed.

Former MLA Pawan Gupta, Municipal Council President Dr Yogeshwar Gupta, District Development Council Chairman Lalchand Bhagat, BDC Chairman Balwan Singh, District Development Council Member Puranchand Sharma, Rakesh Bodhi, Municipal Council Vice President Surendra Khalsa, Councilor Anil Arora, Vikas Sharma, Rakesh Khajuria, Sarpanch Girdhari Padha, Pritpal Singh, Chamber of Commerce President Shyam Swaroop Kalasotra, Ravi Malguria Dr KC Sharma, Master Tara Chand Sharma, Sukhdev Sharma and many Panch Sarpanches and others were present on the occasion.