BJP did inclusive development in J&K, says Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Ravinder Raina asserted that the party has diligently delivered justice to all sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a fervent address during the ongoing “Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan” program at Lower Amb Panchayat in Nagrota Constituency, Raina emphasized the BJP’s commitment to inclusive development, echoing the party’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas” (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all).

Raina highlighted the transformative impact of BJP’s programs and policies, citing visible improvements in the lives of the poor, marginalized, women, and various societal segments. He lauded the Modi Government’s schemes, tailored to address the specific needs of different classes.

Accompanied by prominent BJP leaders, including District President Omi Khajuria and DDC Chairman Bharat Bhushan, Raina expressed confidence in the electorate’s anticipation to vote for BJP, emphasizing the desire to see Narendra Modi serve as Prime Minister for a third consecutive term.

He attributed the positive changes in Jammu and Kashmir to the exemplary governance of the Modi Government over the past nine years.

Ashok Koul, BJP General Secretary (Org.), addressing a separate gathering in Seri, Ramban, underscored the party’s commitment to rectifying historical injustices and ensuring equal treatment for all sections and regions.

Koul highlighted the significance of the “Booth Jan Samvad Abhiyaan” programs in informing the public about the Modi Government’s efforts towards socio-economic and political empowerment.

The BJP’s District leaders, including Ramban District President Rajeshwar Kumar and DDC Members Rakesh Thakur, Balbir Singh Bali, and Renuka Katoch, were present during Koul’s address, further reinforcing the party’s outreach.