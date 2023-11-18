HC accords farewell reference to Justice Mohan Lal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: A Full Court Farewell Reference was held today in the Court Room of Chief Justice at Jammu wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to bid farewell to Justice Mohan Lal on his demitting the office as Judge of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh has conducted the proceedings of the Full Court reference.

Chief Justice, Justice N.Kotiswar Singh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and Justice Rajesh Sekhri were present on the occasion whereas, Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, joined the farewell reference through virtual mode.

Among others Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Secretary Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, President, Bar Association Jammu, Sr. Additional Advocate General, Jammu, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Officers and Officials of the Registry and High Court staff members were also present on the occasion.

Chief Justice in his address described the rich legacy left behind by Justice Mohan Lal as the one built on integrity, deep understanding of law and profound sense of commitment for upholding the sound principles that form and sustain this magnificent institution.

Chief Justice also expressed his gratitude to Justice Mohan Lal for a full hearted support to various initiatives taken by the High Court for the institutional upliftment.

President Bar Association Jammu, in his farewell address, highlighted the episodes in the illustrious career of Justice Mohan Lal. He referred to great qualities possessed by the retiring Judge like deep patience, sound knowledge of law and fairness in conduct of cases which has caused the people and advocates to repose trust in the justice dispensation.

President Bar Association also stated that lawyers who appeared before Justice Mohan Lal always felt at home. Justice Mohan Lal always tried to ensure access to fast, inexpensive and expeditious justice to the litigants and thereby has contributed in reduction of arrears of cases.

Senior Additional Advocate General, in her farewell address, described Justice Mohan Lal a gentleman par excellence and lauded his dedication and commitment towards his professional responsibilities. He emphasized that Justice Mohan Lal was having the great quality of making the environment of the Court comfortable which enabled the lawyers, especially the young lawyers, to put across their case in a proper and effective manner.

Justice Mohan Lal, in his address, highlighted various episodes of his illustrious career, his tryst to deliver justice and make justice accessible to all. He also disclosed how his family has helped him to discharge his responsibilities as a Judge. He emphasised upon the young lawyers to display patience and hard work in their professional pursuits to ensure success. He also appreciated the talent of the Advocates of UT of J&K and Ladakh for their knowledge of Law.