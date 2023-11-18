Several J&K CMs played deceptive politics, emotional card: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 18: Apni Party president, Altaf Bukhari today said that several J&K Chief Ministers who belonged to Anantnag district remained busy with deceptive politics and emotional blackmailing, instead of focusing on the development of this district. He stated that if these Chief Ministers had focused on developing infrastructure at the tourist places in this district, it would have created plenty of job opportunities here.

Addressing party convention at Khanabal today Bukhari stated that several CMs from Anantnag district had not given the necessary attention to the development of the area, leading to a lack of progress and deprivation. He asserted that if Apni Party is given the mandate to serve the people, it will ensure comprehensive development of the area.

“We will prioritize the development of adequate infrastructure at tourist destinations in this district to create employment opportunities. Additionally, our focus will extend to the development of power projects, contributing to overall progress and job generation, ” he added.

Expressing his concern over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir Bukhari said, “The people in Jammu and Kashmir are being subjected to unwarranted hardships imposed by the government. A large number of our youth are lodged in jails; those affiliated with various religious organizations are being harassed. The individuals aspiring for jobs and passports encounter obstacles as they are denied mandatory positive verification reports, and most of the youth are going through unemployment. These pressing concerns demand immediate attention and resolution. I urge the Centre to grant the rights to the people that they are entitled to, as per the constitution of the country,” he pleaded.

Lashing out at the traditional political parties, Bukhari said that these parties are responsible for the prevailing situation that people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering from. “These parties, especially the two family-based parties, have remained in power for years and decades, yet they have failed to create enough avenues for the economic empowerment of the people. On the other hand, the emotional sloganeering by these parties has created an unconducive environment here, which has eventually led to deaths and destruction here. These deceptive parties and their leaders kept people busy with emotional slogans like ‘Raishumari,’ ‘Autonomy,’ ‘Self-rule,’ and so on.

Senior leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Abdul Majeed Padder, Abdul Rahim Rather, Nazir Ahmad Dyalgami, Tariq Ahmad Veeri, Abdul Hameed Chara and others also spoke on the occasion.