BJP deceived PoJK Refugees in their manifesto, alleges Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: JKPCC Working President, Raman Bhalla today alleged that the BJP has deceived PoJK Refugees in their manifesto, but he is committed to work tirelessly for the people and to create a safer environment in J&K.

Addressing a public meeting, Bhalla said that BJP’s recently released election manifesto failed to keep anything for the Refugees. They betrayed them and their discrimination with our displaced community has compelled us to teach lesson to the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections by ensuring their defeat.

“BJP Government has failed to accede to the legitimate demands of Displaced Persons raised by them within the frame work of Constitution of India and the State of J&K,” he said.

Bhalla also expressed great disappointment over the Government’s failure to provide adequate opportunities to people of J&K in general and marginalized groups in particular in terms of employment, education and social security.

He said that the BJP Government has miserably failed to uplift the weaker sections in its ten years of rule in the country.

“The downtrodden and the poor represent a significant section of our population that has been consistently deprived of basic necessities such as livelihood, education, property, and employment opportunities,” he said and emphasized that Congress has always been at the forefront of taking bold initiatives to elevate the status of these communities, providing them with equal opportunities for growth and development.

Bhalla also outlined the key promises made by Congress in its manifesto and urged the people of J&K to vote and support Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections with an aim to equitable development of each region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Amrit Bali, Ravinder Singh, Pawan Bhagat, Block President Gurmeet Singh, Sunil Slathia, Rajinder Singh, Panch Sunil, Sharda Devi, Sudesh Panch, Raj Kumar Panch, Jagmohan Naib Sarpanch, Ramesh Sharma, Raman Gupta and Asha Devi.