Anshul inaugurates Telemedicine Studio at SMVD Narayana Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Sept 9: In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare services for devotees and the local community, Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), today inaugurated a state-of-the-art Telemedicine Studio at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH), Kakryal.

The Telemedicine Studio is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SMVDSB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Private Limited (HPEIPL) and Hewlett Packard (India) Software Operation Private Limited (HPISO) on April 6 this year as per the directions of Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor, JK-UT and Chairman, SMVDSB. The MoU aimed to install nine cloud-enabled state-of-the-art Health ATMs along the revered Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track and one Telemedicine Studio at Katra.

The newly established Telemedicine Studio at SMVDNSH is designed to facilitate real-time consultation with doctors on the Vaishno Devi track and medical experts in SMVDNS Hospital. This innovative initiative provides instant access to specialized medical advice, contributes to improved response to medical emergencies and enhances patient care on the track.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Board provides free accident insurance cover to pilgrims visiting the holy shrine to Rs 5 lakh besides free treatment to ailing devotees at SMVDNSH.

The Chief Executive Officer highlighted the importance of telemedicine in today’s healthcare landscape and its utility on the track. He stated that with the growing demand for updated medical responses towards patients, particularly devotees on the track, the Telemedicine Studio will provide a vital link between patients and specialists, ensuring timely consultations and reducing the need for referrals. He also expressed optimism about the project, stating that the Telemedicine Studio will significantly improve healthcare delivery on the track besides, allow patients to receive expert medical opinions and follow-ups from specialists located at SMVDNSH.

Among those present on the occasion, included Satish Kumar Sharma, Jt CEO, SMVDSB; Som Satsangi, Sr Vice President & MD, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India; Dy Administrative Officer, SMVDIME; Facility Director, SMVDNSH and Officers from SMVDSB and HPE.