BJP Central leadership gave full support to Jammu Declaration: Rana

JAMMU, Oct 17: Former legislators Devender Singh Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia who quit National Conference (NC) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a week ago were accorded a warm welcome by the Party at its Headquarters here, today.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP co-incharge Ashish Sood, party general secretary (Org), Ashok Kaul and other senior leaders welcomed them in the party fold.

Rana, had taken over the post of provincial president of National Conference (NC) in 2011 after relinquishing his office as political advisor to the then Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah. He along with senior party colleague and former Minister, Surjit Singh Slathia joined the BJP in Delhi last Monday.

Terming them experienced and seasoned politicians, Raina said only the BJP is capable of doing justice to all the earlier neglected areas and sections and this is the reason the leaders of such stature are attracted to the BJP in order to serve the people in a better way.

He said BJP leaders and workers have sacrificed their lives in the struggle for ‘Ek Vidhaan, Ek Nishaan, Ek Pradhaan’ (one Constitution, one flag, one leader) which was achieved on August 5, 2019 by the revocation of the special status of J&K.

“The BJP led by Narendra Modi removed the wall of hatred by revoking Articles 370 and 35(a) that prevented the J&K and particularly Jammu region from deserved development,” he said.

Rana, while highly lauding the role of BJP said it is the largest party based on principles. “BJP is the largest political force having strong leadership and dedicated activists”. He said the party leadership works with dedication and that is the reason for its constant success and popularity among people.

“Its leaders and workers work constantly on a fixed goal and continue to pursue it till it is fulfilled”, he said, adding, “ I salute the dedication of workers as I have not seen such determined workers throughout my life ”.

Rana said that he has been associated with NC for last 25 to 26 years while his colleague S S Slathia was associated with the part for 40 to 45 years but in the NC we always talked about the Jammu interests and the former BJP MLAs who are also present in this meeting know that even in Assembly we always took a stand for Jammu.

He said “When the issue of Maharaja Hari Singh’s holiday came up in Assembly I supported it saying this is the demand of people of Jammu as they loved Maharaja a lot”. “We even faced problems on Jammu Declaration but did not budge from our stand”, he added.

Rana said “If Kashmiris and Ladakhis can talk about J&K why not Jammuites can talk. I don’t see any harm in it” He said Maharaja Gulab Singh was the founder of J&K and Dogra warriors have given sacrifices for uniting J&K and extending its borders to Gilgit Baltistan. Gen Zorawar Singh extended the boundaries of J&K up to Ladakh while Brig. Rajinder Singh made supreme sacrifices while defending the J&K and Brig Gansara Singh was also jailed in Ladakh, he added.

Complimenting the BJP Central leadership for extending support to the Jammu Declaration, he said. “I wrote to every party on this issue but the BJP Central leadership came forward and extended full support to Jammu Declaration,. This is the reason that we decided to join the party”, he added.

Maintaining that BJP is the voice of Jammu, Rana said it is the identity of nation, it is a grand organisation with a strong leadership of Narendra Modi who rose India’s prestige among comity of nations. “I visited abroad and I was asked by people are you from Modi’s India such is the image of Prime Minister abroad as entire world salutes him”, he added.

Rana said that they will work sincerely in the party for the betterment of the people and stressed that we all have to work together for the cause of people and inclusive J&K. He said with the sincere efforts of partymen the Lotus will definitely blossom in entire J&K.

He said I had never thought that controversial Articles 370 and 35 A would be annulled in J&K during our life time but BJP made it possible. He said people had wrong impression about BJP but we all have to join hands to take Jammu ahead.

Welcoming both leaders into the party fold, Ashish Sood said the BJP believes in serving society and nation while taking all along those who are like-minded.

“It is really a proud moment that today more mass leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have joined the ranks of BJP to work dedicatedly with a vision for the wholesome development of J&K,” he said.

He said both the leaders would do justice with the aspirations of masses keeping the party principles in their minds.

Slathia said he would work like a soldier in the party and cause of the people.

