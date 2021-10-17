Will hunt down militants, their sympathizers: LG

‘Committed to fast-paced development’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Amid a spate of civilian killings, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today vowed to avenge every drop of their blood by hunting down terrorists and their sympathisers.

Sinha said attempts are being made to disrupt the peace and socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir and the individual growth of people, and reiterated the commitment to the fast-paced development of the Union Territory.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to the martyr civilians and condolences to the bereaved families. We’ll hunt down terrorists, their sympathisers and avenge every drop of innocent civilians’ blood,” Sinha said in his monthly radio programme ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’.

The LG was referring to the killing of civilians, including members of minorities and non-local workmen, by militants over the past 10 days in the Valley.

“We remain committed to fast-paced development and will endeavor to build a prosperous and peaceful UT of J&K,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the people to remember the security personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“When we light the Deepawali lamps next month, let’s light one lamp in remembrance of the martyrs among the security forces who were prematurely snatched from us by the enemies of humanity,” he added.

Nine Army personnel have lost their lives in one of the deadliest anti-terror operations in recent times in Poonch district.

Some of the suggestions received by the citizens received special mention by the Lt Governor during the programme today.

He welcomed the suggestion made by Shah Fozia Hussain regarding introduction of sericulture as a subject in secondary and master’s degree level and said that her suggestion supplements the administration’s efforts at the revival and promotion of Silk Industry & entrepreneurship in J&K.

Referring to the suggestion made by Peer Ubaid Qureshi from Baramulla for promoting an integrated culture of 3P’s – People, Police, Policy-Makers in schools, Sinha observed that such interactions are bound to inculcate a strong spirit of leadership in the next generation.

He mentioned Choudhary Ashraf Hussain and Hakim Singh for sharing interesting ideas for the enhancement, widening and enrichment of the nature and scope of the school education landscape.

While responding to the suggestions of Mohamad Younus Dar, Mir Sameer Fayaz from Ganderbal, Sammer Raina from BGSB University and Girish Chander Raina pertaining to strengthening the rural enterprises, setting up of incubation centres in the Universities, organizing zonal level competitions at various ladders of education system to create a strong sense of competition and a rich pool of talent in the UT, and beautification & development of historic Ranbir canal in Jammu, respectively, the Lt Governor passed directions to the concerned departments and officials in this regard, besides assuring that the valuable insights received from the citizens will be incorporated in the development policies.

He also made a special mention of twin brothers- innovators- Refaz Ahmad and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani. He said that the youth with their ingenuity and innovations have become inspirations for the young generation.

To a suggestion from Dr Vishal and Gagandeep Kamra who had delved upon the need for promoting, expanding and incentivizing the solar energy installation infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha underlined the Government’s commitment to the same. Direction has already been passed to the Power Department to adopt modern technology for the smooth exploitation of alternative energy, he added.