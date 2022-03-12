BJP alone can meet challenges faced to J&K: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

SURINsAR (JAMMU), Mar 12: Senior leader Devender Singh Rana today said the BJP is the only party to serve the people, meet the challenges faced to Jammu and Kashmir and make it a part of the country’s growth story.

During meetings with the grass-roots level workers of the party at picturesque Surinsar, as part of 2-day ‘Sashakht Mandal , Sakriya Booth’ programme, Devender Rana eulogized the selfless and relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the strong foundations of a new India with a promise and hope for inclusive development to all segments of the population. This is certainly achievable given the commitment of the people in general and the BJP workers in particular, who are carrying forward the mission of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas’ with sincerity of purpose, he added.

BJP District President Rural Rajinder Singh Chib and District General Secretary Babu Ram Bhagat were also present during the programme.

Rana hoped that the rank and file of the BJP will shoulder their onerous responsibilities in meeting the challenges faced to the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, which has undergone a most difficult phase for the past three decades. The people in this part of the country have many expectations with the BJP, which they genuinely feel alone can fulfill, given the grit, determination and resolve of the leadership. He said the Jammu region in particular has been craving for level playing field and equal opportunities in development, jobs and other spheres of activity. Jammu doesn’t want to be developed at the cost of other regions or sub-regions but it aspires for every section of the society in Jammu and Kashmir getting fair deal, without any discrimination or appeasement, he added.

The Senior BJP leader said the inclusive Jammu stands testimony to its glorious ethos of inclusiveness, as it opened up its arms for all the people, irrespective of region or religion, during most testing times in early nineties and even later. The assimilative spirit of Jammu instilled a sense of confidence and security to the people in distress. This makes every Jammuite proud, he added.

Rana reiterated that the narrative emanating from Jammu with regard to the solution of problems confronting J&K holds promise for a strong Union Territory and eventually the country.

During his interaction, the people raised various community issues, pertaining to basic minimum needs and regulated functioning of various utility services. Mr Rana assured that these will be taken up with the concerned governmental agencies for earnest resolution.

On the occasion, Sarpanch Chilla, Krishan Singh joined the BJP. Mr Rana and other leaders congratulated him on joining, saying this will further strengthen the party at the grass roots level.

Those accompanying Devender Rana included Pt. Rameshwar Dutt, Sarpanch Surinsar, Bodh Raj, Subash Singh, Showkat Ali, Farooq Ahmed, Kuldeep Singh, Narayan Singh, Bhushan Singh, Ishar Dass, Balbir Singh, Krishan Chand Numberdar, Sudershan Singh, besides booth presidents of Panchayat Surinsar, Chilla, and Sagoon.

Later, Devender Rana and others visited the Shyam Ashram Surinsar and sought the blessings of Swami Rameshwarnand Ji.