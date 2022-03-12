Book of Dogri play on life of Mata Vaishno Devi released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: A book of Dogri play on the life of Mata Vaishno Devi, entitled ‘Maa Vaishno’ was released today by Dogri Sanstha at Dogri Bhawan, Karan Nagar Jammu.

This mythological play has been written by T R Magotra ‘Sagar’, a veteran writer of Dogri. Dr Ashok Khajuria presented a very scholarly paper on the released book. A large number of writers, friends and relations of ‘Sagar’ attended the program.

Prof Lalit Magotra, President of Dogri Sanstha Jammu, while welcoming the audience, said that Vaishno Devi and Vaishno Devi shrine, both play a very important role in the life of people of Duggar. “As a matter of fact, Vaishno Devi shrine has assumed the status of an icon by which the Jammu region is known all over the world. Dogras in general are very religious in nature but they are great devotees especially of Maa Vaishno Devi. In addition to this pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine provides, employment and income to a large number of people from this region,” he explained, adding that that there was an urgent need to come up with an authentic story of Vaishno Devi and T R Magotra has done an excellent job in this connection.

Dr Ashok Khajuria, in his paper, dealt in detail about the literary merits of the released book. He said that the contents of the book are based on thorough historical and mythological research and the author has taken pain to mention all source material in the book. He also commented that dramatic elements in the play have also been properly taken care of. Sagar also read some interesting portion of the book during the function.

Prof Veena Gupta, Vice-President of Dogri Sanstha, presented vote of thanks and also made some important observations about the book. Dr Chanchal Basin, Secretary of Dogri Sanstha Jammu, conducted proceedings of the program.