Ban bricks’ import: Kiln Owners

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: The brick kiln owners here today staged a protest demonstration demanding a complete ban on import of bricks from neighbouring State Punjab.

Babishan Singh, president of Brick Kiln Union told reporters that if import of bricks from outside Jammu will continue then within one year the brick kiln industry here will face a closure affecting at least 1000 families depending upon it.

He said that Punjab is a big State with about 3000 brick kilns while Jammu is a small place with just 300 brick kiln units.

Singh also quoted Brick Kiln Act to say that any person, dealer or manufacturer importing bricks from out J&K shall face a punishment.

“The neighbouring States also have such regulations,” he maintained claiming that after the abolishment of Toll Tax at Lakhanpur some persons have started importing bricks from neighbouring States for the purpose of sale here which is an illegal practise making mockery of the Brick Kiln Act.