Kavinder asks party men to gear up to achieve 50 plus target

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) all cells, J&K unit, conducted a meeting of Jammu district and Jammu West at Pt Prem Nath Dogra Bhawan here, today in presence of the convener All Cells, Rakesh Mahajan and co convener, Ved Prakash Sharma.

While the former Dy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion, former Minister Sat Sharma (CA) presided over the programme in the presence of Yudhvir Sethi, J&K BJP vice president.

During the meeting , Vinay Gupta president BJP Jammu district and Munish Khajuria president BJP Jammu West presented a detailed brief about the working of the Cells in their respective jurisdictions.

Various issues were deliberated at length regarding the functioning of Cells.

It is pertinent to mention here that the programme was conducted under the overall supervision of Rakesh Mahajan, convener All Cells BJP.

Former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta in his address said that the BJP Cells form a significant component of the party and the functionaries of various cells play a vital role by functioning as bridges between the specific sections of the society and the party cadre at the top level. Moreover, these Cells are proactive functionaries of the party in the implementation of schemes launched by the Government at grass roots level. He asked the convener and co-convener to gear up their activities to achieve the target of 50-Plus in the upcoming Assembly elections in the UT.

Sat Sharma spoke about the responsibilities of the Cells at ground level and asserted that it is these Cells that provide feedback on the issues and problems faced by the people on ground be it employees, traders, specific communities, etc.

He said that he is fully satisfied with the briefing provided in today’s meeting and asked the Cell functionaries to continue working with the same spirit.

Rakesh Mahajan convener All Cells spoke about the working and future assignments of Cells in his address on the occasion. He said that today’s meeting was conducted in connection with the series of meetings which were earlier conducted in Kathua and Samba districts.

The proceedings were conducted by Rajesh Gupta, general secretary of Jammu district. Ved Prakash Sharma, co-convener All Cells presented the vote of thanks.