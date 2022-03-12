ASHA workers protest, demand hike in honorarium

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 12: Scores of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAS’) today protested here, demanding an increase in their monthly honorarium and the regularization of services.

Workers gathered at Press Colony in Partap Park here to press for a swift resolution to their long-standing demands. They said that they are baffled by the administration’s indifference.

“We can’t understand why the government is so uninterested in our plight. Despite the odds, we have been delivering our services round the clock. The Government has made promises in the past that it has not kept,” an ASHA worker said, adding that if their due wages are not delivered, they will stop working.

The employees demanded that the Minimum Wage Act be put into effect right away. “The law should be implemented quickly, and our monthly honorarium should be increased to at least Rs. 21000 per month,” another worker said.

According to the protestors, workers should be entitled to full social security benefits, and the government should provide appropriate funding for the welfare of the department.