J&K Handicapped Association takes out protest rally, warns to gherao Secretariat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: J&K Handicapped Association took out a protest rally here today and projected their demands here today. The Association also warned to gherao Civil Secretariat on Tuesday if the demands are not redressed.

A large number of handicapped persons assembled near Dogra Chowk and continued their protest. The protest has been led by UT President of the Association Abdul Rashid Bhat.

Later, the protestors marched towards Divisional Commissioner Office near Panama Chowk here and submitted a memorandum of demands Additional Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

While speaking, Abdul Rashid Bhat demanded implementation of Disabilities Act 2016 with their rules in J&K, special recruitment drive for qualified disabled persons, enhancement in monthly honorarium from Rs 1000 to Rs 4000, vertical reservation for persons with disabilities in all Government jobs, removal of SRO SW 59, 142 and 127, low interest loans, MGNREGA and all such types of works should be available for disabled persons with 4 per cent reservation as per Disabilities Act 2016, 4 per cent promotion and transfer policy for disabled employees, rehabilitation centre in each district headquarters of CRC and health covers with special package with free medical aid treatment in Government and private nursing homes.

He also demanded reservation in assembly, municipalities and panchayats, reservation in all colleges and universities, setup advisory board, setup advisory board for economic and social development of physically challenged persons, opening of separate counters for persons with disabilities in Government and semi Government offices, 50 per cent concession in electric and water fee charges, re-advertisement of backlog vacancies since 1998 to till date, inclusion of members of the Association in Executive Committee and Coordination Committee after the nomination of the J&K Government, accessibilities of vehicles, parking, office works, banks road and bridges, participation of persons with disabilities in economic and development works and appointment of Disabilities Commissioner.

He further demanded application fee exemption for job applicants, Braille school for blind persons in every district, exemption from tax including GST and at least 4 persons reservation in shopping complexes and plots wherever made by the Government departments.

“We will continue till our demands are not redressed”, Abdul Rashid Bhat said, adding that if our demands are not redressed within two days, they will gherao Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.