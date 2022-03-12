JKCCTU demands formulation of wage, regularization policy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: J&K Coordination Committee of Trade Unions (JKCCTU) today strongly demanded formulation of wage and regularization policy for all temporary workers in the Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 4th J&K UT level conference of the JKCCTU held here today, the members passed resolutions projecting their demands. They expressed their serious concern over the on going neo-liberal economic and anti-people and working class policies of the Central Government and UT administration which has led to alarming unemployment, un controlled price rise of fuel and other essential commodities, serious attack on social security of the people of this country.

The speakers demanded formulation of regularization, wage policy for all type of temporary workers including Casual, Contract, Anganwadi, Asha and other scheme workers and enhancement of their wages to Rs 21,000 per month; restoration old pension scheme, scrape PFRDA and ensure pension to all the workers after attaining service of 5 years, stop outsourcing and casualization of jobs, ensure democratic, Trade union, Labour and service rights to employees and workers, stop misuse of Article 311, stop privatization of power sector, implement SRO 59 and 149, release salaries and arrears of Anganwadi workers and helpers and strengthen public distribution system.