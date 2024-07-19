BJP all geared up for coming Assembly elections: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

BANIHAL, July 18: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh who is also party In-charge for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, today said that the BJP was all geared up for the coming Assembly elections at Banihal.

Addressing party workers in Banihal, Chugh expressed confidence in securing an all-around victory.

“The BJP is ready. Whenever there will be elections, our workers are ready. From Banihal, the BJP is starting the journey of victory,” he said

Chugh exhorted the party workers to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to make the BJP victorious.

He criticized Abdullahs and Muftis for failing to serve the people of Banihal and using the region for their vested political gains “The people of Banihal are already suffering from the atrocities of Rasool Wani. Many have formed Governments, but they have not done any good for Banihal,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s success in recent elections, he said, “In the last three Lok Sabha elections , Congress has been exposed. Rahul Gandhi has lost more than a dozen elections.”

The BJP leader praised the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, attributing the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir from a “terrorism capital to a tourism capital” to his development policies. “Today, we have travelled from that terrorism capital to the tourism capital under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Regarding militancy and Pakistan’s influence, he said that Pakistan is trying to fight the lost battle. These conspiracies will not be allowed to succeed. Those who have weapons in their hands and those who are killing our citizens, will not be forgiven.”

He reassured the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their safety and the Government’s commitment to end militancy. “Our citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are very valuable to us. They will be protected at any cost’’, he added.