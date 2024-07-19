Probationary IPS officers tour J&K Police Headquarters

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: A group of 28 probationary IPS officers from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, today visited the J&K Police Headquarters as part of their study-cum-cultural tour.

The officers interacted with Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain and other senior officials, gaining insights into the region’s unique policing challenges.

ADGP (Headquarters/ Coordination) MK Sinha briefed the officers on the geographical and security dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir.

SP Operations Srinagar Iftikhar Talib gave a presentation on the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, detailing its role in counter-terrorism, achievements and future challenges.

DGP Swain discussed the evolving security landscape, including hybrid terrorism and the coordinating role of J&K Police with other security and intelligence agencies.

A question and answer session provided the probationers with a deeper understanding of law enforcement in the region.

The session concluded with probationary officer Saurabh A Narendra delivering a vote of thanks.

Mementoes were also exchanged between DGP Swain and the coordinating officer Sandeep Singh, as well as with the Director General of SVP National Police Academy.

Senior officers present included ADGP CID Nitish Kumar, IGP Kashmir VK Birdi, IGP (Headquarters/POS) BS Tuti, DIG (Headquarters) Nisha Nathyal, and other officials.