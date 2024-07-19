State Taxes Deptt reviews financial position of first quarter of FY 2024-25

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: To review the financial position of first quarter of FY 2024-25, a meeting was held here today.

The meeting was chaired by Prediman Krishen Bhat, Commissioner State Taxes Department J&K, and attended by K.K. Sidha, Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department and Namrita Dogra, Additional Commissioner (Administration & Enforcement).

At the outset, Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement), Jammu, Namrita Dogra gave a presentation showing circle wise performance of each tax circle.

During the meeting focus was laid on revenue augmentation, proper scrutiny and tracking of E-way bills, optimal use of technology for assessment of red flags, aggressively following the cases where huge chunk of tax amount got choked, tax evasion and Input Tax Credit mismatch cases.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner State Taxes Department expressed his concerns over dip in revenue collection in first quarter and directed tax officers to gear-up for remaining three quarters, where at-least 20% hike is expected from each circle to meet the revenue targets of FY 2024-25.

He instructed officers for usage of various analytical portal provided to officers to detect cases of tax evasion and stressed on the enhanced usability of the GST portal by all the concerned officers as there are many indicators which could help in early detection of any fraudulent activity.

K.K. Sidha, advised the officers to get familiar with the type of dealers pertaining to their circles thoroughly as it is most important to know the basic fabric of revenue stream.

He also stressed the officers to increase the field activity and to make the taxpayers aware of the consequences of non-compliance and tax evasions with a view to create deterrence amongst the taxpayers and directed the enforcement wings to intensify their field actions and take appropriate measure to curb undervaluation with special focus outer and remote areas.

Sidha further impressed the officers of enforcements wings to make workable rosters for area and trade specific enforcements.

Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and all the State Tax Officers (STO’s) of Jammu division were presented in the meeting.