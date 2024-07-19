Court rejects plea of Nowgam Police

Installing GPS anklet on alleged OGW

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Special Judge NIA Court Srinagar Sandeep Gandotra today rejected the plea of Nowgam Police for installing the GPS anklet device on Fayaz Ahmed Gani, who is an alleged OGW of JeM.

“Conditions have already been imposed upon the accused at the time of granting bail to him and this court is of the humble opinion that the present application for installing the Global Positioning System (GPS) anklet device should not be allowed because the object of bail conditions cannot be to keep a constant vigil on the movement of accused enlarged on bail”, Special Judge said.

“The investigation agency cannot be permitted to continuously peep into the private life of accused enlarged on bail, by imposing arbitrary conditions since that will violate the right of privacy of accused as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution”, the court said, adding “if a constant vigil is kept on every movement of accused released on bail by the use of technology or otherwise, it would infringe the rights of accused guaranteed under Article 21 including the right to privacy”.