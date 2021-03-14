Bhavani Devi scripts history, becomes first Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics

NEW DELHI : Fencer Bhavani Devi on Sunday scripted history by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Soon after her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and congratulated Devi on her achievement.

“Congratulations to Indian fencer Bhavani Devi who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics! She has become the 1st ever Indian fencer to achieve the feat. My best wished to @IamBhavaniDevi,” Rijiju tweeted.

The 27-year-old has qualified for the Olympics through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method.

Tokyo Olympics are set to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year. Whereas, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5. The Games were scheduled to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach had said that Tokyo Olympics will definitely take place.

While giving the opening address on the opening day of the 137th IOC Session, Bach had said: “There is no reason to doubt the Olympics opening ceremony will take place on July 23. The question is not whether the Olympics will take place, the question is how.

“Tokyo remains the best prepared Olympic city ever and at this moment, we have no reason to doubt that the Opening Ceremony will take place on 23rd July,” he had added. (AGENCY)