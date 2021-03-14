15 travellers among 105 fresh covid-19 cases in J&K

JAMMU: Fifteen travellers were among 105 fresh covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir even as there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases, 25 were from Jammu Division and 80 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 127640.

Giving district wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 51 cases, Baramulla 8, Budgam 12, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 1, Shopian 1, Jammu 16, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 2, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 2.

Moreover, they said, 66 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—15 from Jammu Division and 51 from Kashmir Valley.

There are 920 active cases—212 in Jammu and 708 in Kashmir. So far 124746 have recovered—51277 in Jammu and 73469 in Kashmir. 1974 people have died—730 in Jammu and 1244 in the Valley.